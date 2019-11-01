Home

Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge
120 South Northwest Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
(847) 823-1171
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge
120 South Northwest Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
9:15 AM
Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge
120 South Northwest Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Ransom Church
Evelyn M. Krasny Obituary
Evelyn M. Krasny. Beloved sister of Audrey (the late William) Scholly, the late George (Marvene) and Robert (Susan) Krasny. Loving aunt of Jeff (Leimomi) Scholly, Debbie (Douglas) Booth, Patricia (Corneluis) Mercea and Brian Krasny. Also survived by many loving cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews. Visitation Sunday, November 3, 3-8 p.m. at Ryan-Parke Funeral Home, 120 S. Northwest Hwy., Park Ridge. Funeral Monday, 9:15 a.m. from funeral home to Our Lady of Ransom Church. Mass 10 a.m. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, masses appreciated. Funeral Information, www.ryan-parke.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 1, 2019
