Evelyn M. Krasny. Beloved sister of Audrey (the late William) Scholly, the late George (Marvene) and Robert (Susan) Krasny. Loving aunt of Jeff (Leimomi) Scholly, Debbie (Douglas) Booth, Patricia (Corneluis) Mercea and Brian Krasny. Also survived by many loving cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews. Visitation Sunday, November 3, 3-8 p.m. at Ryan-Parke Funeral Home, 120 S. Northwest Hwy., Park Ridge. Funeral Monday, 9:15 a.m. from funeral home to Our Lady of Ransom Church. Mass 10 a.m. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, masses appreciated. Funeral Information, www.ryan-parke.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 1, 2019