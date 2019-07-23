Home

Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Oehler Funeral Home
Corner of NW Hwy and Rand Rd.
Des Plaines, IL
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Emily Catholic Church
Mt. Prospect, IL
Evelyn M. Mackiewicz

Evelyn M. Mackiewicz Obituary
Evelyn M. Mackiewicz, 76, passed away July 20, 2019. Evelyn was the beloved daughter of the late Rudy and Margaret Piotrowski; Loving wife of the late Conrad Mackiewicz; Cherished mother of Norine (Michael) Helenick and Randy Mackiewicz; Adored grandma of Christine Helenick; Dear sister of the late Tom McCall. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 24 from 3-8pm at Oehler Funeral Home in Des Plaines (Corner of NW Hwy and Rand Rd.). Funeral Mass will be Thursday, July 25 at 10am at St. Emily Catholic Church in Mt. Prospect. Interment Private.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 23, 2019
