|
|
Evelyn M. Rutkowski, nee Sadik, age 88, of Niles, beloved wife of the late Ronald Rutkowski; loving mother of Mark (Donna), (the late Terry) Rutkowski and Trudy Rutkowski; cherished grandmother of Paul and Sarah Rutkowski; dearest niece, aunt, sister-in-law and friend of many. Visitation at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave. Niles, Wednesday 3:00 – 7:00 pm Funeral Thursday 9:15 am. to Our Lady of Ransom Church Mass 10:00 am Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Journey Care Hospice or to St Jude Children's Hospital Appreciated. 847-966-7302 www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 24, 2019