MAPLETON- Evelyn M. Ryza, 70, of Mapleton,IL passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020 at UnityPoint Health Pekin.
She was born on May 20, 1949 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Walter and Marie (Koziol) Golojuch.
She married Dennis Ryza on April 26, 1975 in Chicago, IL.
He survives along with their daughter, Stephanie (Mark) Molitor of Mapleton; grandchildren, Raeann and Rylee; one sister, Gail (Leo) DeFranco; one brother, Paul Golojuch; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Evelyn graduated from Northeastern Illinois University. She was a teacher for Elgin Community College before retiring.
She was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church.
A Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m., Friday, February 28, 2020 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Bartonville, IL. Father David Heinz will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 p.m.-6:45 p.m., Thursday, February 27, 2020, with a prayer service at 6:45 p.m. at Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel in Bartonville. Additional visitation will be on Friday from 9-9:45 a.m. at the church.
Inurnment will follow at Resurrection Mausoleum in Peoria.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alpha Park Public Library in Bartonville, to honor Evelyn's love of reading.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 25, 2020