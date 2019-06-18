Home

Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
1750 Curlew Road
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
727-789-2000
Viewing
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
1750 Curlew Road
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Funeral
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
1750 Curlew Road
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Evelyn M. Tuttle Obituary
Tuttle , Evelyn M. 'Evie' 87, former longtime resident of Waukegan, passed away peacefully June 14, 2019. She was a bookkeeper at National Press in North Chicago for 18 years and afterwards owned a liquor store in Libertyville. She was a devoted daughter, loving wife and best friend to her daughter. She and her soulmate, Lockhart (Lucky), moved to Florida to be closer to their daughter. Lucky, who was a bio chemist at Abbott Laboratories for many years, preceded her in death, October 1, 2017. She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Koder (Rudy), and cousins John Clark, Brad Stewart (Nancy), Denise Creighton and Lisa Stewart (Dom).

Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 18, 2019
