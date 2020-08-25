Evelyn MacNamara nee Coyne, native of Clonbur, Cloughbrack, Co. Galway, Ireland; beloved wife of the late Bartley; loving mother of Eileen (Bill) Willard, Carmel (Drew) Ludwig, Rita, and Jacquelyn; cherished grandmother of Kaylee, Christopher, Brooklyn, and Madeline; dear sister of Sean, Margaret, the late Mary, Bridie, Sarah, Luke, Martin and Michael; fond aunt and friend to many. Services Private. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Alzheimer's Association
