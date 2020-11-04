Evelyn Makris, 86, of Oak Brook, IL, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, IL. She was born June 7, 1934 in Aurora, IL.
Evelyn was a registered nurse at St. Joseph Hospital in Aurora for several years before owning and operating Rascal's Restaurant in Naperville, IL, along with her husband George Makris, for many years.
She is survived by her brother, Donald (Donna) Viola and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George Makris; her parents, Grace and Leon Viola; her sister, Mary Wertepny; and five brothers: Leo, Albert, Nicholas, Matthew, and Robert Viola.
