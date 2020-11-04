1/
Evelyn Makris
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evelyn Makris, 86, of Oak Brook, IL, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, IL. She was born June 7, 1934 in Aurora, IL.

Evelyn was a registered nurse at St. Joseph Hospital in Aurora for several years before owning and operating Rascal's Restaurant in Naperville, IL, along with her husband George Makris, for many years.

She is survived by her brother, Donald (Donna) Viola and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George Makris; her parents, Grace and Leon Viola; her sister, Mary Wertepny; and five brothers: Leo, Albert, Nicholas, Matthew, and Robert Viola.

Funeral services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St., Aurora, 630-631-5500. Please visit our website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may leave condolences for Evelyn's family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL 60506
630-631-5500
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved