Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
6250 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 774-0366
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
6250 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
9:15 AM
Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
6250 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Juliana Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Thys
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Marie Thys


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn Marie Thys Obituary
Evelyn Marie Thys (Jendry/Jendrzejczak) of Chicago died September 7, 2019, in Frederick, MD., surrounded by family. She was born in Chicago on July 30, 1931. Beloved wife of the late Husband Carl J. Thys, Son Carl J. Thys III (Rosemarie Greco) of San Diego, daughter Catherine M. Walker (David W. Walker) of Lovettesville, VA and two grandchildren, Amy L. Walker and Lindsay C. Walker of Alexandria, VA. She is preceded in death by her mother Mary (Storc) Jendrzejczak and Joseph A. Jendrzejczak. She was a lifelong Chicago resident, whom lived in Adamstown, MD for the last year of her life to be close to family. She enjoyed time with her grandchildren, a good polka dance, and watching Notre Dame sports. Visitation Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. at COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Funeral services Thursday, October 24, starting with prayers at 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home, proceeding to St. Juliana Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery in Niles. Info 773-774-0366 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now