Evelyn Marie Thys (Jendry/Jendrzejczak) of Chicago died September 7, 2019, in Frederick, MD., surrounded by family. She was born in Chicago on July 30, 1931. Beloved wife of the late Husband Carl J. Thys, Son Carl J. Thys III (Rosemarie Greco) of San Diego, daughter Catherine M. Walker (David W. Walker) of Lovettesville, VA and two grandchildren, Amy L. Walker and Lindsay C. Walker of Alexandria, VA. She is preceded in death by her mother Mary (Storc) Jendrzejczak and Joseph A. Jendrzejczak. She was a lifelong Chicago resident, whom lived in Adamstown, MD for the last year of her life to be close to family. She enjoyed time with her grandchildren, a good polka dance, and watching Notre Dame sports. Visitation Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. at COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Funeral services Thursday, October 24, starting with prayers at 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home, proceeding to St. Juliana Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery in Niles. Info 773-774-0366 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 22, 2019