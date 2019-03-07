|
Evelyn Mary Blazek (nee Nedza) 93, born in Chicago, August 1, 1925, passed away January 12, 2019 surrounded by the love of her family. She worked for the W.W. Grainger Company as a Lead Payroll Specialist for 34 years and was known as "Grandma" to her Grainger friends. Evelyn was a kind and generous woman donating too many charitable organizations through her life.Evelyn is survived by her sister, Gertrude Stefanski; nieces and nephews, Susan (Robert) O'Connell, Stephen Nedza, Karen (Douglas) Mulheron, Mary (Ronald) Pezdek, Cathie Stefanski, Michael (Tony Lopez) Nedza, Evelyn (Gus) Grubczak, Bob (Susan Gilman) Stefanski and Paul (Stacey) Stefanski; as well as thirteen grand-nieces and nephews.Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Sophie (nee Barnas) Nedza, husband, Elmer Blazek, sister, Helen Nedza and brothers, Matthew (Anne) Nedza and Edward Nedza.A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 9, 2019 at St. Ladislaus Parish, 5345 W. Roscoe St, Chicago. Interment will immediately follow at St. Adalbert's Cemetery, 6800 N. Milwaukee Ave., Niles.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made to , or a Veterans Group of your choice, will be appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 7, 2019