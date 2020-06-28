Evelyn Meltzer, nee Salky, 81, beloved wife and best friend for 59 years of Mitchell Meltzer; devoted and loving mother of Hal (Adriana) Meltzer, Arlene (Steve) Gelman, and Marla (Derek) Dobrin; proud grandmother of Sadie Gelman, Elijah Gelman, Isaac Gelman, Jessica Dobrin, and Nicole Dobrin; caring daughter of the late Molly and Herman Salky; treasured sister of Linda (Malcolm) Mendelson and the late Irvin Salky; cherished sister-in-law of Judy (the late Nelson) Sklar and Robert Meltzer; a dear friend of many. Evelyn will be greatly missed, opened her heart and her home to everyone, and she was so very beautiful on the inside and out. She dearly loved her family and friends and touched countless lives with her generosity and unlimited kindness, including dedicating much of her life to her students. Everyone who met Evelyn loved her. She was truly loved by all. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Central Institute For the Deaf, Cid.edu. A private service will be held. Family and friends may view the service on facebook live on Monday, June 29th at 10:00 am: log into facebook, search for the Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home facebook page, and scroll down to Evelyn's name. For information: call Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home at 847-256-5700.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.