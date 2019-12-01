|
Evelyn Michels, nee Coogan, a long time Winnetka resident. Beloved wife of the late Hugh Conrad Michels and the late George Hubbard; loving mother of Cindy (the late Tom) Kraemer, Melissa (Bradd) O'Brien, Jennifer Michels and the late Betsy (Brian) Sweeney; dear grandmother of 10, loving sister of 2, and aunt and great aunt of many. Evelyn was the matriarch of her extended family and will be dearly missed.
Evelyn was born in Chicago to Dr. Thomas James Coogan and Evelyn Birmingham Coogan. While in high school, Evelyn met Hugh Michels at the Fortnightly dance and they attended University of Wisconsin together. She raised her four daughters on Sheridan Road in Winnetka. Her grandchildren and extended family fondly remember festive Holiday celebrations as well as the annual family vacations. Evelyn was a long time parishioner of Faith, Hope and Charity in Winnetka. Her friends and family will miss her sense of humor, loyalty to her loved ones, and ability to keep her extended family close and protected. Evelyn was irreplaceable and will be dearly missed.
Funeral services are pending.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hinsdale Hospital Foundation to benefit the AMITA Health Cancer Institute and Outpatient Center in Hinsdale. The center was the passion of her late daughter Elizabeth (Betsy).
