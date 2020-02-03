|
Evelyn "Evie" Nancy Bennett age 72 of Elgin, Beloved sister of Virginia (Roger) Peterson. Loving aunt of Lynn (Howard) Saubert, Jerry (Therese) Peterson, Wayne and Michael Peterson. Visitation Tues Feb. 4 from 4-8 pm at Malone Funeral Home 324 E. State St. (Rt. 38) Geneva where funeral service will be held Wed at 10:00 am with Rev. Brian Coffey officiating. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery, St. Charles, IL. Memorials to Michael Reese Health Trust, 150 N. Wacker Drive, Suite 2300, Chicago, IL 60606-1608.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 3, 2020