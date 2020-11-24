Evelyn "Eva" Oberlander nee Hans, 92; Holocaust Survivor; beloved wife for 69 years of the late David; loving mother of Jeffrey (Elaine), Marcia (Ross) Nickow and Orin (Vicky); adoring grandma of Andre (Jasmine), Camille (Randy) and Lilly; devoted sister of the late Klara (the late David) Hartz; dear aunt of many. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice
. Services are private. To leave condolences and for information, including a link to view the service: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com