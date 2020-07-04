Evelyn Arey Sullivan Pewitt passed away, Thursday, July 2nd, 2020, age 84. Lyn, the daughter of the late Dr. Stuart Lane and Ms. Evelyn Baker Arey was born in Minneapolis, MN. In December 1959, Lyn married the late Clyde Russel Sullivan of Franklin, TN. Russel and Lyn have four children: Jim (Ronda) Sullivan, Mike (Regina) Sullivan, Pat (Marni Quist) Sullivan, and Kate (Larry) Watkins. Lyn's siblings include: Susan (Charles) Metsala, Jane (Frederick) Gilbert, and Stuart (Virginia) Arey. While in Franklin, she was a founding member of Pull-Tight Players, founder of a thriving Parkinson's support group, author of Back Home in Williamson County, and as a result of her work in radio she was fondly known as "Lyn the News Hen." In 1988, Lyn married Dr. Edward Gale Pewitt of Naperville, IL. Gale and Lyn's children by marriage include: Sue (Paul) Lewis, Brad (Eileen) Pewitt, Bonnie (Greg) Derylo, and Dudley (Chris) Swiney. During her years in Naperville, she was a member of Knox Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to The Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME williamsonmemorial.com