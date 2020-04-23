|
Evelyn Barney (nee Roasch), age 77, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1975, formerly of Cicero and Downers Grove, IL, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 at Auberge at Naperville. She was born August 17, 1942 in Washington DC.
A private family memorial visitation and service will be held on Monday, April 27th, 2020. Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL. For a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 23, 2020