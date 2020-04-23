Home

POWERED BY

Services
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Barney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn R. Barney


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn R. Barney Obituary
Evelyn Barney (nee Roasch), age 77, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1975, formerly of Cicero and Downers Grove, IL, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 at Auberge at Naperville. She was born August 17, 1942 in Washington DC.

A private family memorial visitation and service will be held on Monday, April 27th, 2020. Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL. For a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -