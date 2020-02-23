Home

Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900

Evelyn R. Becker

Evelyn R. Becker Obituary
Evelyn R. Becker, nee Stuehler, of Westchester, age 89. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth; dear sister of the late Dorothy; devoted daughter of the late Casper and Emma Stuehler; loving aunt to the late Linda Stengel; beloved cousin of many. Dog lover and cross stitcher extraordinaire. Services were held privately. Inurnment Oakridge Cemetery. Memorials to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2317 S. Wolf, Hillside, IL 60162 appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 23, 2020
