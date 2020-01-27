|
|
Evelyn S. Duraski (nee Aleman), age 82, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1980, formerly of Fairmont City, IL, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born February 4, 1937 in Fairmont City.
Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill Street, Naperville, IL.
For service times and a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 27, 2020