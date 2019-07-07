Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Hammerman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn S. Hammerman


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn Barbara Schulman Hammerman June 9, 1937 to July 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Herbert Lee Hammerman, survived by her sons James & Maggie (Leary) Hammerman (Arlington, MA), Arnold & Janet (Green) Hammerman (Mukilteo, WA), Andrew Hammerman & Michelle Kirby (Chugchilan Ecuador / Rochester, MA), grandchildren Hannah & Aviva Hamavid, Hadyn and Avery Hammerman, her brother Robert, & Sandi Schulman, brother-in-law Alan (Mickey), & Myrna Hammerman, and many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Evie was born in Rochester NY, to Abraham & Lillian (Snider) Schulman. She earned her Bachelor's degree from Cornell University, and Master's in Social Work from the University of Illinois. She and Herb met as childhood sweethearts, later marrying and raising their family in Highland Park, IL. She had many close friends through the Jewish community, sailing and the arts. She worked as a mother, art docent, and psychiatric social worker before retiring to live on a sailboat cruising the eastern seaboard and Caribbean with Herb. After Herb's death in 1994 she moved to a house in the woods on a pond in Jaffrey, NH. There she developed another close community, swimming, kayaking, playing tennis, painting, hiking, reading, and doing volunteer work. Evie was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend. An artist, activist, nature lover and world traveler, she was happiest surrounded by family and friends. She will be remembered for her drive and determination, strong values, spunky adventurous personality, and generosity. Graveside service Wednesday July 10, 10 AM at Shalom Memorial Park, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights, IL. A celebration of life will be held at her home on the pond in New Hampshire in August. In lieu of flowers please donate in her memory to the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center's Hammerman Family Fund or Electric Earth Concerts, NH. For information or to leave condolences, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
Download Now