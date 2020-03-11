|
Evelyn Salk passed away February 26 at 96 years young. Her husband Erwin Salk passed away in 2000. They were married for 45 years. Children include Justin, Anthony and Jonathan (Ellie). Grandchildren Samantha (Jason), MacKinley (Teresa), Garrett, Meredith (Phil), Max, Paige and Charley. Great grandchildren Grace, MJ, Jack and Miles.
"Evy" was the Salk family matriarch. She had an amazing memory remembering details no matter how long ago. And her laugh. It was the best. Even when you said something not particularly funny, she made you feel like it was. She was admired and respected and you just wanted to spend time with her. She lived an incredibly active, impactful, generous and benevolent life. A wonderful blend of brains and heart.
Outside of her family, her second love was theatre. She co-founded Northlight Theatre 45 years ago. Her drive and commitment got it started. The Ghost light, which sits on its stage and illuminates the theatre when everyone is gone, is named after her. Appropriate in that she brightened and lit our way for all these years.
To Mom, Grandma, Bobbie – you are an amazing woman, wonderful mother, caring, loving and giving. You will be greatly missed and you made this world a much better place. Donations in her memory to Northlight Theatre, Skokie, Illinois.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 11, 2020