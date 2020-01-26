|
|
Evelyn Schwartz. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Sol Schwartz. Loving mother of Trudy (Dr. Baroukh) Levi, Leah (Rabbi Yerachmiel) Cohen, and the late Dr. Lenard Schwartz. Cherished grandmother of 15 and great-grandmother of 32. Dear sister of the late Sara Wolf and Michael Best. Treasured aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Graveside service Monday 10:30AM at Shalom Memorial Park, Arlington Heights, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, remembrances to the Jewish United Fund would be appreciated. Arrangement by Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-Mitzvah (630-648-9824) or www.MitzvahFunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 26, 2020