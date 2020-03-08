Home

Suerth Funeral Home
6754 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
(773) 631-1240
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Suerth Funeral Home
6754 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:30 AM
Suerth Funeral Home
6754 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
View Map

Evelyn T. Johnson

Evelyn T. Johnson Obituary
Evelyn T. Johnson, nee Deaton, 100. Long time resident of Norwood Park. Beloved wife of the late Harold Charles Johnson, Sr. Loving mother of Donna (the late Gary) Nelson and Harold C., Jr. (Marge) Johnson. Proud grandmother of Kristin (Daniel) Allison, Stacy (Tony) Jouaux, Sherry Wojton and Jenny Johnson. Great grandmother of Brian, Kylee, Caiden, Corbin and Nolan. Evelyn was the last surviving of nine siblings. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Long time member of Norwood Park Lutheran Church. Evelyn loved to garden and to sew, especially creating her own Cabbage Patch Doll clothing for her grandchildren.

Visitation Monday, March 9, 2020 from 4 until 8 PM at the M J Suerth Funeral Home, 6754 N. Northwest Highway, Chicago. Funeral Service Tuesday 11:30 AM at the funeral home. Interment Acacia Park Cemetery. For further information 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 8, 2020
