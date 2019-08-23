|
|
Evelyn T. Sutherland (nee Zaleski), age 96, of LaGrange; beloved wife of Enoch Rudy Sutherland for a wonderful 68 years; loving mother of Kenneth (Melissa), Glenn, & Kevin (Patty) Sutherland. Devoted grandmother of Kenny, Brett (Elise), Eric, Darren, Jacquelyn (Michael) Buhmeyer, Jacob, & Grace. Dear great-grandmother of four. Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Mary Zaleski, and her sisters Charlotte (late Ted) Froncek and Helen (late Leonard) Fila. Fond aunt and friend of many. Visitation 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, August 23 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Family & friends will meet at St. John's Lutheran Church at Brainard and 47th Street in LaGrange for a 10 a.m. funeral service. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery, Justice. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the are appreciated. For Service Info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 23, 2019