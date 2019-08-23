Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Sutherland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn T. Sutherland

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn T. Sutherland Obituary
Evelyn T. Sutherland (nee Zaleski), age 96, of LaGrange; beloved wife of Enoch Rudy Sutherland for a wonderful 68 years; loving mother of Kenneth (Melissa), Glenn, & Kevin (Patty) Sutherland. Devoted grandmother of Kenny, Brett (Elise), Eric, Darren, Jacquelyn (Michael) Buhmeyer, Jacob, & Grace. Dear great-grandmother of four. Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Mary Zaleski, and her sisters Charlotte (late Ted) Froncek and Helen (late Leonard) Fila. Fond aunt and friend of many. Visitation 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, August 23 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Family & friends will meet at St. John's Lutheran Church at Brainard and 47th Street in LaGrange for a 10 a.m. funeral service. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery, Justice. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the are appreciated. For Service Info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hallowell & James Funeral Home
Download Now