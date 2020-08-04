1/
Evelyn V. Van Roeyen
Evelyn V. Van Roeyen nee Antos age 91 of Des Plaines. Beloved wife of the late Edward Van Roeyen; loving mother of Cynthia Van Roeyen and Debbie (Cezar) Czajkowski; cherished grandmother of Jason (Rebecca) Czajkowski and Adam Czajkowski; great grandmother of Emily, Ethan, Savannah and Samantha; dear sister of the late Anna(the late Edward) Rytlewski; fond aunt of several nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday August 6, 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd., (at Northwest Highway) Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Prayers Friday August 7, 9:30 a.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home to St. Zachary Church, 567 W. Algonquin Rd., Des Plaines, IL 60016. Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, River Grove. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or your favorite animal shelter. Funeral information. (847) 255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
AUG
7
Prayer Service
09:30 AM
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
