Evelyn V. Van Roeyen nee Antos age 91 of Des Plaines. Beloved wife of the late Edward Van Roeyen; loving mother of Cynthia Van Roeyen and Debbie (Cezar) Czajkowski; cherished grandmother of Jason (Rebecca) Czajkowski and Adam Czajkowski; great grandmother of Emily, Ethan, Savannah and Samantha; dear sister of the late Anna(the late Edward) Rytlewski; fond aunt of several nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday August 6, 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd., (at Northwest Highway) Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Prayers Friday August 7, 9:30 a.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home to St. Zachary Church, 567 W. Algonquin Rd., Des Plaines, IL 60016. Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, River Grove. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or your favorite animal shelter. Funeral information. (847) 255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com
.