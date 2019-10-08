|
Evelyn White Meyer, age 97, longtime resident of Western Springs and a charter member of the Presbyterian Church of Western Springs, passed away at home October 1, 2019, surrounded by family and cherished caregivers. Loving mother to Nancy Grace, Thomas White, and John David. Grandmother to Emma Lauren, Clare Elizabeth, Samuel Victor, and Abigail Elizabeth. Great Grandmother to Jane Ray and Evelyn Grace. Caring and loving mother-in-law to Julie and Victoria. Loving aunt to Lindsay, Sarah, and Jane. Preceded in death by her adoring husband, Victor Joseph, her father, David White, her mother, Evelyn Hodgson White, sisters, Nancy and Julia, and daughter-in-law, Jane Ann.
Memorial service will be 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 12, at the Presbyterian Church of Western Springs, 5250 Wolf Road. Reception at the church following service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pillars Community Health, 23 Calendar Ave., #6327, La Grange, Illinois 60525, in memory of Evelyn.
May God bless this wonderful mother, wife, and friend.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 8, 2019