Evelyn Zale
Evelyn Zale, nee Rosenberg, age 89, of Naples, FL, formerly of Northbrook and Las Vegas; beloved wife of the late Harry Zale; loving mother of Valli Zale and Mitchell (Katherine) Zale; adored Nana of Rebekah (Cristian Gonzalez) Zale, Matthew (Katie) Zale, Nathan, Lily, and Andrew Zale; devoted daughter of the late Joseph and late Gertrude Rosenberg; cherished sister of the late Bernard (late Dorothy) Rosenberg; treasured aunt and friend to many. Evelyn's delicious and legendary recipes will live on with her children and grandchildren. The graveside service and shiva will be private. The service will be Zoomed Wednesday, 11:00 a.m. CST at www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com. Under Recent Services, click onto Evelyn's photo and scroll down to Service Details to link onto the Zoom. The Zoom link will be up 15 minutes prior to the service. Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group (847) 478-1600.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
