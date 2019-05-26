|
Everett E. Nicholas, Jr., age 77, passed away on May 21, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Nikki Jo Nicholas, and leaves behind four children. Everett was a founding partner of Robbins, Schwartz, Nicholas, Lifton & Taylor, before retiring in 2015. Visitation will be at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1360 West Main Street, Decatur, Illinois, on June 1, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., with a memorial service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to God's Shelter of Love or Cancer Care Specialists of Illinois. www.moranandgoebel.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 26, 2019