Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Everett Nicholas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Everett E. Nicholas Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Everett E. Nicholas Jr. Obituary
Everett E. Nicholas, Jr., age 77, passed away on May 21, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Nikki Jo Nicholas, and leaves behind four children. Everett was a founding partner of Robbins, Schwartz, Nicholas, Lifton & Taylor, before retiring in 2015. Visitation will be at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1360 West Main Street, Decatur, Illinois, on June 1, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., with a memorial service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to God's Shelter of Love or Cancer Care Specialists of Illinois. www.moranandgoebel.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.