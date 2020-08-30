Everett Ellsworth Clark of Itasca, IL departed this life August 25, 2020. Everett's heart and soul followed his wife, Doris only seven months after her passing and two days after their 68th Wedding Anniversary. Father of Dr. Steven (Diane) Clark; Dr. Stanley (Margaret) Clark; and Sheila Clark Hanrahan, JD. Cherished grandfather of Kevin (Shelbi) Clark; Stephanie (Derick) Schumacher; Jennifer (Mason) Weibel; Matthias and Katharine Clark; and Brendan, Leighty and Brian Hanrahan; great-grandfather of Avery Clark and Gwenyth Schumacher. Dear brother of the late Flo Jean (the late Donald) Flory; the late Suzanne (Charles) Johnston; and brother-in-law of the late Helen (the late Dr. Lee) McNeel; the late Harold (Lynn) Heyen; and Maxine (Alex) Young. Fond uncle and great uncle to many nieces and nephews. Fond neighbor and friend to many. Born in Alton, IL. Graduate of Shurtleff College. Proud member of VFW. US Army veteran of the Occupation of Japan. Longtime and proud Director of Personnel at Illinois Tool Works. He enjoyed pheasant hunting, often accompanied by his Springer Spaniels. Master tomato grower. Due to the current Covid crisis, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to: Illinois Conservation Foundation or Alexian Brothers Hospice Residence. To view Everett's complete tribute, please visit The Oaks Funeral Home website at www.oaksfh.com