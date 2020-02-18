Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wenban Funeral Home, Ltd.
320 Vine Avenue
Lake Forest, IL 60045
847-234-0022
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church of Lake Forest
700 N. Sheridan Road
Lake Forest, IL
View Map

Everett Marvin Farwell


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Everett Marvin Farwell Obituary
Everett Marvin ("Marv") Farwell, 84, passed away on February 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by Mary Elizabeth Farwell, his wife of over 61 years, who passed away December 1, 2019. He re-joined his eternal bride on Valentine's Day. Marv was born in Chicago, IL on May 3, 1935 to Everett and Edna Farwell. He is survived by his children, Liz (Michael Reyes) Farwell, Todd (Robert Gallaway) Farwell, and Blair (Nicole Hauck) Farwell. He was the loving grandfather to Leslie, Adrienne, and Madeline Farwell and Jack Farwell. Marv was also preceded in death by his son, Brian Farwell (2011). A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm, on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the First Presbyterian Church of Lake Forest, 700 N. Sheridan Road, Lake Forest, IL 60045. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in loving memory of Marv Farwell, to the First Presbyterian Church of Lake Forest, Memorial Fund, 700 N. Sheridan Road, Lake Forest, IL 60045, or to Carroll University, 100 East Ave. Waukesha, WI 53186. Info: Wenban Funeral Home (847) 234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Everett's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wenban Funeral Home, Ltd.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -