|
|
Everett Marvin ("Marv") Farwell, 84, passed away on February 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by Mary Elizabeth Farwell, his wife of over 61 years, who passed away December 1, 2019. He re-joined his eternal bride on Valentine's Day. Marv was born in Chicago, IL on May 3, 1935 to Everett and Edna Farwell. He is survived by his children, Liz (Michael Reyes) Farwell, Todd (Robert Gallaway) Farwell, and Blair (Nicole Hauck) Farwell. He was the loving grandfather to Leslie, Adrienne, and Madeline Farwell and Jack Farwell. Marv was also preceded in death by his son, Brian Farwell (2011). A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm, on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the First Presbyterian Church of Lake Forest, 700 N. Sheridan Road, Lake Forest, IL 60045. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in loving memory of Marv Farwell, to the First Presbyterian Church of Lake Forest, Memorial Fund, 700 N. Sheridan Road, Lake Forest, IL 60045, or to Carroll University, 100 East Ave. Waukesha, WI 53186. Info: Wenban Funeral Home (847) 234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 18, 2020