Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
(847) 537-6600
Resources
More Obituaries for Everett Thinnes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Everett Thinnes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Everett Thinnes Obituary
Everett Thinnes, age 93, of Chicago. Beloved husband of the late Barbara. Cherished father of William (Katherine). Fond grandfather of Kristen (Matthew) Elliott, Matthew, and Caroline. Great-grandfather of Jane Elliott. Dear brother of the late Roy, Richard, Eugene, Russell, and Robert. Burial Private. In lieu of flowers donations to the at appreciated.

To leave a condolence or for additional information please visit www.funerals.pro or 847.537.6600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Everett's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
Download Now