Everett Thinnes, age 93, of Chicago. Beloved husband of the late Barbara. Cherished father of William (Katherine). Fond grandfather of Kristen (Matthew) Elliott, Matthew, and Caroline. Great-grandfather of Jane Elliott. Dear brother of the late Roy, Richard, Eugene, Russell, and Robert. Burial Private. In lieu of flowers donations to the at appreciated.
