Carbonara Funeral Home
1515 N 25th Ave
Melrose Park, IL 60160
(708) 343-6161
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carbonara Funeral Home
1515 N 25th Ave
Melrose Park, IL 60160
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Carbonara Funeral Home
1515 N 25th Ave
Melrose Park, IL 60160
Evertina Mackenzie "Tina" Christensen

Evertina Mackenzie "Tina" Christensen Obituary
Loving Mother of Talon. Beloved Daughter of Pam (the late Ron) Christensen. Cherished Granddaughter of Theresa and the late Sollie Savaglio, RoseAnna Christensen and the late William and Ceceilia Christensen. Dearest Sister of Cal (Nikki) and Chance. Dear Aunt of Cru, Mav and Dexi. Fond Niece of the late Skipper (Brenda) Savaglio, Lloyd (Kathy) the late Bobby, Jim (Dana), the late Shawn, and Shannon (Dominic) Iorio. Visitation Monday 2 until 8 P.M. at CARBONARA FUNERAL HOME, 1515 North 25th Avenue, Melrose Park. Chapel Service Tuesday 11 A.M. Int. Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Please Omit Flowers. Please Visit Evertina's tribute at Carbonarafuneralhome.net 708-343-6161
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 30, 2019
