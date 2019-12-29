|
|
Evie "Lousie" Moore, Age 72, was born July 4th 1947, passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones on December 22nd 2019 in Corinth Mississippi.
Daughter of (late) Harold E. Moore and (late) Evie M. Robinson.
Dear Mother of Theresa Hannah, Bobby Watson, (late) Cynthia "Cindy" Watson, and Melissa "Missy" Hicks.
Cherished Grandmother of Nicole Hannah-Tellez, Jodi Hannah, Charlie Popov, Robert "Buddy" Watson, Meagan Johnson, Bobby Watson Jr., Cody Watson, Morgan Hicks, Tony Hicks, Dylan Watson, and Alton Watson.
Loving Great Grandmother of Jaida Regino, Caden Johnson, Eli Johnson, Timothy Tellez, Adi Johnson, Melina Popov, Witten Johnson, Hanna Tellez, Brianna Watson, Angelina Popov, Paisley Horn.
Sister of (late) Alice Waddell, (late) Betty Thurmond, (late) Jerry Serratt, (late) Donald E. Moore, Rosie Moore-Gironda, Eugene Coffey, and Donald Moore.
And so many friends all near and far, we all will love & miss her and cherish our memories with Louise.
There will be no service. Please put forward an act of kindness in memory of "Louise" aka Weezie. <3
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 29, 2019