Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Evie Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evie "Louise" Moore


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evie "Louise" Moore Obituary
Evie "Lousie" Moore, Age 72, was born July 4th 1947, passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones on December 22nd 2019 in Corinth Mississippi.

Daughter of (late) Harold E. Moore and (late) Evie M. Robinson.

Dear Mother of Theresa Hannah, Bobby Watson, (late) Cynthia "Cindy" Watson, and Melissa "Missy" Hicks.

Cherished Grandmother of Nicole Hannah-Tellez, Jodi Hannah, Charlie Popov, Robert "Buddy" Watson, Meagan Johnson, Bobby Watson Jr., Cody Watson, Morgan Hicks, Tony Hicks, Dylan Watson, and Alton Watson.

Loving Great Grandmother of Jaida Regino, Caden Johnson, Eli Johnson, Timothy Tellez, Adi Johnson, Melina Popov, Witten Johnson, Hanna Tellez, Brianna Watson, Angelina Popov, Paisley Horn.

Sister of (late) Alice Waddell, (late) Betty Thurmond, (late) Jerry Serratt, (late) Donald E. Moore, Rosie Moore-Gironda, Eugene Coffey, and Donald Moore.

And so many friends all near and far, we all will love & miss her and cherish our memories with Louise.

There will be no service. Please put forward an act of kindness in memory of "Louise" aka Weezie. <3
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -