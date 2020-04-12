Home

F. James (Jim) Helms died in his home in Downers Grove, IL, in March of this year. Jim was born in Terre Haute, Indiana, and was raised in Indiana. He graduated from Purdue University in 1970 and from the University of Indiana Law School in 1973 where he was a member of the law review and of the Order of the Coif Honorary Society. Jim was an avid golfer and was a member of the Purdue University Varsity Golf team from 1967 through 1970. He practiced real estate law for 43 years at the Chicago Law Firm of Tenney & Bentley. Jim enjoyed relaxing daily with a Jewel cigar, and he was especially fond of the meatloaf sandwiches at Kramers Market in Hinsdale. His parents, Frederic James Helms and Rita Ann Helms, predeceased him. He is survived by his sister, Judith McFadden. Burial will be private. Thoughts of friends are appreciated; however, no visitation will be scheduled to protect family and friends during this time of social distancing. Gifts in memory of Jim to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund, 200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281 would honor him. For information www.toonfuneralhome.com OR 630-968-0408
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2020
