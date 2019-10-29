|
F. Paul D'Amore age 84 of Glenview. Veteran, US Army. Beloved husband of Patricia D'Amore nee McGean; loving father of Thomas D'Amore, Mary Kate (Fred) Donnelly and Susan (Mark) Counselman; proud grandfather of Mary Clare, Danny and Hope Donnelly, Matthew, Connor and Patrick Counselman. Born in Milwaukee, Paul was a graduate of Marquette University High School and University of Notre Dame. Paul spent over 30 years as a successful executive as Vice President for Business Affairs at Marquette University and later as CFO and CAO at Kemper Reinsurance Company, Long Grove, IL. Visitation Wednesday October 30, 2019 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help 1775 Grove Street Glenview, IL 60025. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help (and note Sister Paulanne's Needy Family Fund in the memo line), 1775 Grove Street Glenview, Illinois 60025. Info www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 29, 2019