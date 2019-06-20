Plummer , F. Timothy F. Timothy Plummer, 86, resident of Lincolnshire, passed away on May 13, 2019. He is survived by his daughters Roberta (Bruce Dusman), Linda (William Taylor), Kathleen (Andrew Warren); five grandchildren, Sara, Maggie, Ian, Katie, and Matthew; and his great granddaughter Willow.



Tim was born on January 19, 1933 in Minneapolis, MN. He was active in Boy Scouts and achieved the rank of Eagle. He attended college at the University of Minnesota and in 1955 received a degree in Mechanical Engineering. That same year, he married Patricia Beatty and they were happily married until her passing in 2012.



Tim had a successful career as a corporate executive, beginning with the Trane Company in LaCrosse, WI, York Air Conditioning in York, PA, and Borg Warner in Chicago. Following his departure from Borg Warner in 1986, he worked as a quality consultant for Philip Crosby & Associates and Alexander Proudfoot until 2004.



Tim kept active by attending lectures, enjoying plays and music, spending time with his family and friends, taking a leadership role in his church, and playing the piano every day. Tim was a caring, generous person who had a positive influence on everyone he met and will be missed by all who loved him.



There will be a Memorial Service at First Church of Christ, Scientist, 240 Park Avenue, Libertyville, IL 60048, on June 29, 2019 at 10:00 am. Funeral information 847-998-1020.







