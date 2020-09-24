1/
F. Wentworth Ford IV
F. Wentworth Ford IV, 88, formerly of Glenview, Illinois, passed away on September 17, 2020 in Chattanooga, TN.

He was born and raised in Hilo, Hawaii. He was a graduate of Hilo High School Class of 1950 and Brooks Institute of Photography in California.

Surviving are his wife, Donnie George Ford; daughter, Janet (Steve) Adams; son, Jonathan (Kathy) Ford; three grandchildren; and brother, W. J. Lucas (Jackie) Ford.

All services will be private.

In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to the Humane Educational Society of Chattanooga, 212 N. Highland Park Ave., Chattanooga, TN 37404 (www.heschatt.org).

Arrangements are by the Valley View Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home, Crematory & Florist. 7414 Old Lee Highway, Chattanooga, TN 37421. Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.chattanoogavalleyviewchapel.com.


Published in PL-North on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chattanooga Funeral Home, Crematory & Florist-Valley View Chapel
7414 Old Lee Highway
Chattanooga, TN 37421
4236982541
September 21, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
