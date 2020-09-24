F. Wentworth Ford IV, 88, formerly of Glenview, Illinois, passed away on September 17, 2020 in Chattanooga, TN.
He was born and raised in Hilo, Hawaii. He was a graduate of Hilo High School Class of 1950 and Brooks Institute of Photography in California.
Surviving are his wife, Donnie George Ford; daughter, Janet (Steve) Adams; son, Jonathan (Kathy) Ford; three grandchildren; and brother, W. J. Lucas (Jackie) Ford.
All services will be private.
In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to the Humane Educational Society of Chattanooga, 212 N. Highland Park Ave., Chattanooga, TN 37404 (www.heschatt.org
).
Arrangements are by the Valley View Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home, Crematory & Florist. 7414 Old Lee Highway, Chattanooga, TN 37421. Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.chattanoogavalleyviewchapel.com
.