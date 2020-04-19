|
Fae Gedz, nee Barsky, age 100, Elmhurst resident 60 yrs. WWII overseas veteran. Beloved wife of the late John Gedz. Loving mother of Gregory Roosevelt, Denise King, Paul Getz, Suzanne Gedz and John Jay Gedz. Proud grandmother of Aaron Gedz and Matthew Gedz, Loved sister of Zelda (the late Phil) Seiden and the late Sidney Barsky. Missed by cousins, nieces & nephews. Services private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to Jewish National Fund, www.JNF.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020