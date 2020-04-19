Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Resources
More Obituaries for Fae Gedz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fae Gedz

Add a Memory
Fae Gedz Obituary
Fae Gedz, nee Barsky, age 100, Elmhurst resident 60 yrs. WWII overseas veteran. Beloved wife of the late John Gedz. Loving mother of Gregory Roosevelt, Denise King, Paul Getz, Suzanne Gedz and John Jay Gedz. Proud grandmother of Aaron Gedz and Matthew Gedz, Loved sister of Zelda (the late Phil) Seiden and the late Sidney Barsky. Missed by cousins, nieces & nephews. Services private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to Jewish National Fund, www.JNF.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fae's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Download Now