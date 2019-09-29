|
|
Fallon Edwin Fischer, 80, Morton Grove, died peacefully on September 24, 2019 at his home in Morton Grove as a result of injuries from a tragic fall in March of 2019. He was born in Highland Park, Illinois, son of Edwin and Irene (Fallon) Fischer. He graduated from Shimer College with a Bachelor's degree in Chemistry. He enjoyed a long career in food science and at one time was Director of Nutrition for Chicago Public Schools. He was married to his first love, Joan Kmetty, from 1965 until her death in 2015. He married his next love, Jane Ranshaw in 2017. He was an avid ham radio operator, award winning photographer, and enthusiastic fan of growing dahlias. He is survived by his daughter Lisa Rockford, her husband Tim and their three children Hannah, Jackson, and Colten. A visitation will be held on Sunday, September 29, 2019 11:00 am until time of funeral service 1:00 pm at Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home, 1787 Deerfield Road, Highland Park, IL 60035. Interment will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019 12:00 pm at Memory Gardens Cemetery, 2501 East Euclid Ave. Arlington Heights, IL 60004. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Greater Chicago Food Depository, P.O. Box 74008557 Chicago, Illinois 60674-8557. For info or directions please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspaldingfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 29, 2019