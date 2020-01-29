|
|
Frances Tsaoussis, age 93, nee Mallos, passed away peacefully on January 24, 2020 in Tarpon Springs, Florida. She was born in Louisville Kentucky, then moved to Chicago, where for over 66 years she was the beloved wife of the late Themis. Fond sister of the late Stella Georgacopoulos. Loving mother of Cari (Peter) Pappas and Solon (Patty) Tsaoussis. Devoted grandmother to Dino, Tim, Cynthia and Julia. Fond Aunt, Cousin, and Friend to many.
Frances was devoted to St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church in Chicago, Illinois where she was church secretary for over 25 years. She also served as Philoptochos President, Sunday School Teacher, and Choir Member for many years. Her warm smile, enthusiasm, and generosity are well known to all.
Visitation Friday January 31, 2020 10-11 am until time of funeral services at 11 AM at St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church, 5649 N. Sheridan Road, Chicago, IL 60660.
May her memory be eternal. Kindly omit flowers. Donations in her memory may be made to St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church, Chicago, IL.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 29, 2020