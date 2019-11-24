|
|
Fay Caroline McNulty (nee Schwartz), age 86, of Plainfield, IL passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019. She was born on October 24, 1933 in London, England. Fay is survived by her loving children, Donald (Terry) McNulty, Jr., Dawn (John Beyler) Portner, Kathleen (Kurt) Taylor; 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Jeannie (nee DeLaFuente) Schwartz and her husband, Donald McNulty, Sr. A Funeral mass will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Community, 2003 Hassert Blvd., Naperville. Interment private. Arrangements entrusted to Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 24021 Royal Worlington Dr., Naperville. Memorials in Fay's name may be made to American House Senior Living Community at Cedarlake. Info: 630-922-9630 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 24, 2019