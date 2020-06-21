Fay Chait, age 97. Loving sister of the late Dorothy (the late Dr. Dan) Drury, the late Leslie (the late Irving "Jack") Lee, the late Helen (the late Dr. Harry) Feinn, the late Beverly (the late Jules) Lichterman, and the late Marvin Barry Chait. Beloved aunt to Yvette (Jon) Dubinsky, Dr. Gerald Drury, Tina (Gonzalo) Escobar, Dr. Bonnie Chakravorty (Doug Hurley), Edie Lee (Ira Sheffey), Davi Feinn, Dr. Naomi Feinn, Loren (Judy) Lichterman, Ina (the late Michael) Levin, Brian (Mary Jo) Lichterman and the late Dr. Daniel Feinn. Private services were held. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hebrew Theological College, www.htc.edu. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.