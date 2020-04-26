Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
Fay Ellen Groh

Fay Ellen Groh Obituary
Fay Ellen Groh nee Ackerman, age 70, of Lake Bluff, IL. Child of God. Beloved wife of Gary Groh. Loving mother of Gretchen Groh, Geoffrey (Sarah) Groh, and Susan Groh (Scott) Nehls. Proud grandmother of Magnolia and Oakley Groh; Owen, Luke, Elinor, and Avery Nehls. Dear sister and aunt of many. Interment Greenwood Cemetery, Bridgman, MI. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Samaritan's Purse/Donor Ministries, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020
