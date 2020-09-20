Fay Fiedler, 81, passed away on September 16, 2020. Born in Chicago to Marie (nee Seamon) and Richard West. She graduated from Providence High School and St. Ann's School of Nursing in Chicago and worked as a registered nurse at Kaiser Hospital in Los Angeles, the Mayo Clinic and in Elgin. She also enjoyed working at St. Thomas More Church Office. Devoted mother of Susan Fiedler, Sharon(Dr. Tim) Sanders, Dr. John (Dr Cheryl Paradis) Fiedler, and James (Kim) Fiedler, proud grandmother to 13 very caring grandchildren, 2 great granddaughters, dear sister of James (Kathy) West and loving Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Many thanks for constant care and kindness of Davita Staff in Carpentersville, IL. Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday September 22, 2020 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Elgin. Burial will follow at Prairie Cemetery, St. Charles. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 9:00 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. at Laird Funeral Home, Elgin. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY, 10016. Laird Funeral Home in in care of Arrangements, for information call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com