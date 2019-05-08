|
Fay H. Pierson (nee Vollrath) age 97, beloved wife of the late Kenneth W. Pierson; loving mother of Dale (the late Tom) Blackman and Scott (Susanne) Pierson; dearest grandmother of Nicole (Dennis) Anderson and Daniel (Gerry) Pierson; devoted great grandmother of Savannah, Graham, Evelyn, Isabel and Scotty. Visitation Friday 3-8 P.M. Funeral Service Saturday 10:00 A.M. at Lawn Funeral Home 17909 S 94th Ave Tinley Park Il, 60487 Interment Skyline Cemetery Funeral info (708) 532-3100.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 8, 2019