Fay N. Stopeck, nee Nadel, age 78. Beloved wife for 60 years to Eugene Stopeck, cherished mother of Adam Stopeck (Patricia Doyle) and Marc Stopeck (Janel Dennen), loving grandmother of Isaac, Sophia, Finnlay and Avital Stopeck, dear sister of Eli (Kerry) Nadel. Fay was a vibrant friend to many, a gifted pianist and, for over 50 years, a devoted teacher. Funeral Thursday, 1:30 PM at West Suburban Temple Har Zion, 1040 N. Harlem Ave, River Forest. Interment Jewish Oakridge Cemetery-Hillside. In lieu of flowers contributions in Fay's name to the would be appreciated. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH (630-648-9824) or www.mitzvahfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 10, 2019
