Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
Fayrina Steele


1954 - 2019
Fayrina Steele Obituary
Fayrina Steele, age 64 received her wings on July 26, 2019. She was born December 19, 1954 in Gary, IN to the late James H. Steele. She attended West Side High School (Class of '72). Faye was previously employed at the Radisson / Star Plaza Hotel. She also held various hospitality positions throughout her career. She is preceded in death by her father, James H. Steele, Sr., son; Richard K. Gunn Jr., Grandmother, Reatha Johnson, two brothers, James H. Steele, Jr., Kevin Douglas and one sister, Pamela Steele. She leaves to mourn and cherish her lovely memories; mother, Leola Jones and son David A. Johnson (Leslie Spires-Johnson). 5 brothers: Gregory (LaDonna) Steele, Shaka (Akili) Shakur, Michael (Lolita) Jones, Sr., Anthony Steele, Leonard (LaShawn) Jones, Jr.; 1 step-sister: Vanessa Steele; 2 aunts: Ethel Kirkwood, and Vernetta Thomas and a host of other nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visitation Friday, August 2, 2019 from 9-11:00 a.m. Funeral services immediately following at 11:00 a.m. All services at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 W. 11th Ave. Interment Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 31, 2019
