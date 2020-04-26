|
Felice B. Jacobson, nee Chase, age 83, beloved wife of the late Arthur Jacobson; loving mother of Susan (Bill) Zimmer, Sharon (late Charles) Stine, Judith (Marty) Rogin, Eric Jacobson, and Alissa (Phil) Hodgson; adored grandma of Brendan (Sonia) and Ryan Zimmer, Linnea Stine, Madeline, Jonathan, Margaret, and Hayden Rogin and Emma Hodgson; proud great grandmother of Stanley; devoted daughter of the late S. Bruce and the late Helen Chase; cherished sister of Harriet (Charles) Snyder, John (Naomi) Chase, and the late Stuart (Joan) Chase and the late Jane (late Jack) Silber; dear sister-in-law of Michael Jacobson; treasured aunt and friend to many. Felice will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Due to the pandemic virus and our concern for our extended family and friends, the Monday graveside service and shiva will be private. The service will be live streamed Monday, 3:30 p.m. CT at Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com. Click LIVE STREAM on the menu bar. Contributions can be made to the , . Info: The Goldman Funeral Group (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020