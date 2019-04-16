|
Felicia Ann Malatesta, age 74. Beloved daughter of the late John and the late Ann nee Del Fiacco; dear sister of John (Annette), Ken (Karen) and the late Jim (Diane); fond aunt of many. Visitation Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 9:00 until 10:30 a.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL 60706, and will proceed to Mary, Seat of Wisdom Church in Park Ridge, IL for Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Carmelite Monastery, 949 N. River Rd., Des Plaines, IL 60016, would be appreciated. Info 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 16, 2019