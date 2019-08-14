Home

Felicia Steinbach Obituary
Felicia Steinbach age 105 of Lombard and formerly of Glen Ellyn & Melrose Park. Beloved wife of the late Harold P. Loving mother of Dan (Cyndi) Steinbach. Caring grandmother of Clarice (Jonathan) Jonela, Erica (Quinton) Osborne and Katie Steinbach. Great grandmother of Teddy Jonela & Emry Osborne. Devoted daughter of the late Joseph & late Anna Kroll. Dear sister of Stella (late Thaddeus) Opal, late Josephine Kroll, late Sophia (late Frank) Binder, Stephen (late Helen) Kroll, late Joseph (late Ann) Kroll & her late twin Anna (late Walter) Marks and fond aunt to many nieces & nephews. Felicia was an avid ballroom dancer, into her later years. Her 40 year accounting career included positions with the State of Illinois & Comptroller of the American Dairy Association. Visitation is Thursday August 15th from 5-8 PM at Leonard Memorial Funeral Home (www.leoanrdmemorialhome.com or 630-469-0032) 565 Duane St. Glen Ellyn. Meet at funeral home at 11 AM to St. James the Apostle Church, 480 S. Park Blvd. Glen Ellyn for a 12 PM funeral Mass. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery in River Grove, IL.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 14, 2019
