A much loved mother, grandmother and physician, Felicitas, known to family as "Esing," friends as "Citas" or "Dr. T," and professionally as Dr. Tobias passed away peacefully on May 11, 2019, at LaGrange Memorial Hospital after a long, full, life at the age of 92 years. She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph (aka Pacholo) Casten Ballesteros in 1994. She is survived by her older sister Diomedes Tobias Ragasa, children Deanna (aka Lisa), Saul (Julie) and Armani, and her three grandchildren Grant, Mark and Luke. She will also be forever remembered by her extended family, dear friends and grateful patients. A visitation and rosary celebrating Felicitas' life will be held 5:00-9:00 pm, on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Funeral prayers 10:15 am Thursday, May 16 from the funeral home to St. John of the Cross Church, Western Springs for Mass that will be celebrated at 11:15 am, and an interment ceremony will be held shortly after at Queen of Heaven Mausoleum, Hillside.An extended obituary is available at hjfunerals.com. For Information: 708-352-6500