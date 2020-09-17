1/1
Rev. Felix Eckerman SVD
Fr. Felix Eckerman, SVD, passed away September 13, 2020. Loving son of the late Felix John Eckerman and Catherine Steinbock. Resurrection Mass will be Friday, September 18 at 10:30 a.m. at the Divine Word Residence, 1901 Waukegan Rd., Techny, IL. Attendance at the Mass will be strictly limited. Burial will be at St. Mary Cemetery, Techny. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Fr. Felix's name for the care of retired Divine Word Missionaries and infirmed missionaries c/o Divine Word Residence, PO Box 6000, Techny, IL 60082-6000. Arrangements by N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home 847-998-1020.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Memorial Mass
10:30 AM
Divine Word Residence
